LETTER: When birds of a feather flock together

Birds trapped in a greenhouse will fly repeatedly into the glass walls

To the Editor,

Birds trapped in a greenhouse will fly repeatedly into the glass walls until they break their necks. If birds were people, we’d say, “They’re insane, doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

Atmospheric scientists tell us global climatic change threatens our survival. They advise us to halve our fossil fuel consumption within 12 years and eliminate it within 22 years to avoid catastrophic climatic change. It’s possible. It’s affordable. Humanity is worth saving.

Blustering bluebirds like Andrew Scheer, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Brad Wall deny climate change and advocate continuing to fly full speed into the glass wall. Red-breasted cuckoos like Justin Trudeau think chirping about doing things differently while continuing to fly into the glass will save our necks.

NDP-orange Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May, a green owl, wisely listen to scientists and sanely propose flying around the glass.

Robert M. Macrae,

Castlegar, B.C.

