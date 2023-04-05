LETTER: Who will be sacrificed in bank crisis this time?

To the Editor,

Re: How well managed are Canadian banks?, Inbox, March 22

If there is another banking crisis, one wonders who may be made the sacrificial lamb this time around?

The 2007-08 financial crisis resulted in the biggest, and perhaps the most culpably corrupt, mainstream U.S. bankers not being criminally indicted. Rather, they were given their usual multi-million-dollar performance bonuses (as though nothing ever happened) via taxpayer-funded bailout.

In those big bankers’ stead, the justice department, in a classically cowardice act, only charged some officials with a relatively small-potatoes, Chinese-American community bank that couldn’t really fight back.

Frank Sterle Jr.,

White Rock, B.C.

