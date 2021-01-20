McLean Mill Historic Park is a steam-operated sawmill located just north of Port Alberni. In 1989 it was designated as a national historic site of Canada. (Submitted photo)

McLean Mill Historic Park is a steam-operated sawmill located just north of Port Alberni. In 1989 it was designated as a national historic site of Canada. (Submitted photo)

LETTER: Who will speak out against city if not its citizens?

This coming July 1 will mark the 21st anniversary of the opening of McLean Mill…

To the Editor,

Negative, naysayer, complainer – all of these words have been used to describe citizens who, with evidence in hand, repeatedly tried to have issues of regulatory or operational compliance at McLean Mill National Historic Site get addressed by council before those issues morphed into larger problems—such as $1.25 million oil spills.

Rather than viewing the evidence objectively, council regularly dismissed it, while continuing to endorse usage of the McLean Mill property that is uncompliant with acts, resolutions and covenants having effect on the land. Ironic, in that this council has beefed up its own bylaw department to crack down on property owners within the city for non-compliant use.

Citizens are right to expect their council, or city contractors, to be cognizant of any acts, regulations and bylaws governing the use of city-owned land, along with the expectation that compliance is an obligation by all individuals and entities, regardless of their social, ethnic or corporate status. And yet, at the city-owned McLean Mill site, successive councils, including the current iteration, have avoided, dismissed or outright ignored their responsibility to ensure the city’s compliance with applicable rules having effect on the land there.

If the end result of citizen expectations for council to act in good faith, to remain accountable for the spending of public money, and to be compliant with the acts and regulations on the McLean Mill land, is that those citizens are seen as negative, naysayers, or complainers of McLean Mill, then lump me in with that bunch.

This coming July 1 will mark the 21st anniversary of the opening of McLean Mill. At least $25 million has been directed into the project to date, with more than $2 million needing to be spent in the near term just to keep going. Can that financial reality, and use of public funds, be viewed positively?

Roland Smith,

Port Alberni

McLean Mill

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Owners need to obey leash laws in Port Alberni parks

Just Posted

Melissa Martin from the Rollin Art Centre holds two paintings from the Rollin Art Centre’s permanent collection: an original portrait painted by the late Robert Aller, and a mixed media piece called ‘House’ from Peggy Larson that was part of Aller’s private collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to re-open February 2

Newest exhibit will feature some pieces from permanent collection

Rik Abel has opened Rik’s Picks, a vintage record shop on Johnston Road. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni businesses get innovative during pandemic

See what’s new in the Port Alberni business community

Gord John stands during question period in Ottawa in Sept. 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRISTIAN DIOTTE, HOUSE OF COMMONS PHOTO SERVICES)
2020: A Year in Review with Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns

NDP MP wants to ‘build back better’ in 2021

Education advisor Tom McEvay congratulates two Alberni Valley Bulldogs on their high academic achievements for the 2015-16 season: Quinn Syrydiuk, left, for college and Cayden Kraus for high school. (KAICEE TROTT PHOTO)
BCHL: Port Alberni’s Tom McEvay joins Coquitlam Express as education advisor

McEvay now schools players for three teams, including Alberni and Nanaimo

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts at Argyle Street and Sixth Avenue in May 2020. Despite a delay due to COVID-19 measures, the Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith was able to collect and put up half of the art banners it usually does in the Rotary Arts District. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Rotary Arts District banner program switches to ‘paint at home’ for 2021

Arrowsmith Rotary Club needs 80 registrations to go ahead this year

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

The objectives of the Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society include peer support for parents and caregivers, as well as developing support services, projects, educational and employment opportunities for people with Down Syndrome. Photo supplied.
Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society offers support for families in the community

New non-profit seeking directors in cities across Vancouver Island

A memorial for the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
‘End of the road:’ Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash awaits deportation decision

Sidhu was sentenced almost two years ago to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Updated: Ucluelet paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Cumberland photographer Sara Kemper recently took the top spot in a Canadian Geographic photography contest. Photo by Sara Kemper
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Sara Kemper shows what home means to her in Comox Valley photo

Inmates at Metchosin’s William Head Institution are being given COVID-19 vaccines as part of the first phase. Around 600 inmates will be vaccinated in the coming days. (Black Press Media file photo)
William Head prison inmates in receive first doses of COVID vaccine

Priority set for older inmates and those with underlying medical conditions

Most Read