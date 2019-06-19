Port Alberni letter writer Dave Noble said he tried to recycle a clean topsoil bag in his curbside blue box, but received this sticker instead. SUBMITTED PHOTO

LETTER: Why are some things recyclable at the curb and others aren’t?

What about the seniors who cannot go to the Third Avenue recycling depot…?

To the Editor,

I have a question for our city recycling experts.

I put some plastic bags leftover from topsoil into my curbside recycling. They were cleaned out and clearly labeled recyclable. On pickup day they were left in my recycling box with a sticker saying I cannot leave these at the curb, they have to be taken to the Third Avenue recycling depot.

I personally am not at this stage in life, but what about the seniors that are, who cannot go to the Third Avenue recycling depot to deposit the items that are labeled recyclables but are not curb side recyclable?

They are either recyclable or not; why do I/we have to go out of our way to make the run to Third Avenue to get rid of certain items? I am wondering because of this procedure how many are just putting it in the garbage cans due to unavailability to go to Third Avenue and it is going to the landfill, which is something we are trying to avoid?

Why are we putting so much stress on people? Why can’t they take these items at the curb when we pay for curbside recycling?

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

 

A used topsoil bag clearly labeled as recyclable wasn’t fit for curbside recycling, and letter writer Dave Noble wants to know why. SUBMITTED PHOTO

