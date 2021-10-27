LETTER: Why can’t City of Port Alberni pay for both the pool and Quay to Quay path?

To the Editor,

I’m not one who would use the pool, but I do enjoy walking. I agree with letter writers Randy Fraser and C. De St. Remy that we definitely need the pool for health and recreational activities.

With the proposed quay to quay pathway, why not do what Nanaimo has done, charge a sum of money per foot or yard and place a plaque on a wall along the path with donors’ names? I’m sure we still have a couple of employees left working at the public works yard that can haul gravel. This way everyone is happy and taxpayers are not overburdened.

I walk Kitsuksis Dyke daily but the trip-hazardous tree roots have been marked with paint for at least 10 years. If the city doesn’t have the manpower to repair these, how would its staff maintain a lengthy path?

Eleanor Mitchell,

Port Alberni

