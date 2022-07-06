Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: Why doesn’t the whole Alberni Valley have water meters on buildings?

Writer responds to question posed by another resident

To the Editor,

Re: Are water meters needed? Letters, June 29, 2022

I am writing in response to Ruby Whipp’s comment on water meters:

I for one am really interested in the response that our fair leaders of the City of Port Alberni—mayor, council and city manager—are going to say in response to her letter, if any response at all?

I have had to have my meter changed as it was very noisy when water in the home was turned on or toilet flushing was happening. I found out that the city put out a call for invitations to bid on the installation of water meters, I believe it was back in the late 1960s. The winning low bidder was an Alberta firm that came in with a low bid and put the noisy meters in our homes.

I have had guests that have been woken up at night because of a flush, I personally now have a meter that is read by a meter reader by just walking down the street; it cost approximately $250 to replace the old one.

I ask the same question as to why the whole of the Valley does not have meters, or better yet as Ruby Whipp stated, why do we have meters and at such a high water cost.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

