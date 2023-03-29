The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)

LETTER: Why is Canada so against rail?

Original Island Corridor Foundation member laments lack of vision for rail

To the Editor,

Having been one of the founding members of the Island Corridor Foundation, I am both saddened and disappointed that all of the parties that could benefit from the refurbishment of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor don’t seem to be able to recognize the value of this rail corridor. There is such tremendous opportunity for everyone and everything to gain from refurbishment of the corridor.

The rest of the world has valued rail and continues to increase rail infrastructure at a record pace. I recently watched the video of a £25 billion project in England to increase rail infrastructure in the UK. And even on the Lower Mainland $5 billion is being spent on a passenger rail project. Why not Vancouver Island?

Consider the potential benefits. Environmentally it’s a “no brainer”. Getting cars and trucks off our highways and reducing the need to build more highways is an environmental benefit. Now let’s talk economic benefits. Every station site up and down the corridor is a potential residential and office development location that would house folks and create ease of access to the rail services.

Here in Duncan the Cowichan Tribes have a perfect location for a park and ride as well as a modern station location. They would also benefit by bringing visitors to their tourist facility. Rail services to Mount Washington in the Comox Valley both winter and summer. Tourist trains in at least three or more sections of the corridor. Port Alberni-Nanaimo being one of the primary tourist train trips. Spectacular scenery from the corridor between Parksville and Port Alberni. Let’s not forget the cruise ship potential.

Now let’s talk freight. We could remove hundreds of trucks off our highways, reducing air pollution as well as wear and tear on the road surfaces. Why is it so hard to see the huge benefits from refurbishment of this rail corridor by the parties that would gain the most? There are thousands of job opportunities that all members of our communities would benefit from. Construction, maintenance, operating and service jobs. As I’ve said many times before Canada lags so far behind in valuing rail that it makes one lament Canada’s lack of vision.

This should be a “bandwagon” that everyone jumps on.

Jack Peake,

Duncan

railwaysvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Personal attacks have no place in politics
Next story
EDITORIAL: Hate tarnishes Canada’s reputation

Just Posted

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s softball fields in poor condition, need TLC, officials tell city council

Gayla Gallanar is a manager at Abbeyfield Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Gayla Gallanar brings diverse background to Abbeyfield Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen tries to get the puck past Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton during a game on Friday, March 24. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs finish regular season with 4-0 shutout against Grizzlies

Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

Pop-up banner image