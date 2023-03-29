LETTER: Why is Canada so against rail?

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)

To the Editor,

Having been one of the founding members of the Island Corridor Foundation, I am both saddened and disappointed that all of the parties that could benefit from the refurbishment of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor don’t seem to be able to recognize the value of this rail corridor. There is such tremendous opportunity for everyone and everything to gain from refurbishment of the corridor.

The rest of the world has valued rail and continues to increase rail infrastructure at a record pace. I recently watched the video of a £25 billion project in England to increase rail infrastructure in the UK. And even on the Lower Mainland $5 billion is being spent on a passenger rail project. Why not Vancouver Island?

Consider the potential benefits. Environmentally it’s a “no brainer”. Getting cars and trucks off our highways and reducing the need to build more highways is an environmental benefit. Now let’s talk economic benefits. Every station site up and down the corridor is a potential residential and office development location that would house folks and create ease of access to the rail services.

Here in Duncan the Cowichan Tribes have a perfect location for a park and ride as well as a modern station location. They would also benefit by bringing visitors to their tourist facility. Rail services to Mount Washington in the Comox Valley both winter and summer. Tourist trains in at least three or more sections of the corridor. Port Alberni-Nanaimo being one of the primary tourist train trips. Spectacular scenery from the corridor between Parksville and Port Alberni. Let’s not forget the cruise ship potential.

Now let’s talk freight. We could remove hundreds of trucks off our highways, reducing air pollution as well as wear and tear on the road surfaces. Why is it so hard to see the huge benefits from refurbishment of this rail corridor by the parties that would gain the most? There are thousands of job opportunities that all members of our communities would benefit from. Construction, maintenance, operating and service jobs. As I’ve said many times before Canada lags so far behind in valuing rail that it makes one lament Canada’s lack of vision.

This should be a “bandwagon” that everyone jumps on.

Jack Peake,

Duncan

railwaysvancouverisland