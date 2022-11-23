letter

LETTER: Why is our air so bad during inversions?

On Nov. 13, 2022 Port Alberni’s air pollution index was rated as “unhealthy.”

To the Editor,

On Nov. 13, 2022 Port Alberni’s air pollution index was rated as “unhealthy.” To be concise, it was 14 times worse than World Health Organization (WHO) health guidelines.

We can’t blame that on smoke from forest fires, so what can we blame it on? Where is this pollution coming from? It’s long past time we answered that question. It’s long past time we looked at what is a serious problem in this community, where inversions are very common.

These fine particulates can, and are causing serious health problems to the residents of Port Alberni.

It’s long past time to take a hard look at woodstoves in our region as well.

But more than anything, this town needs a comprehensive, unbiased study of where this pollution is coming from, and what must be done to make Port Alberni a healthy community to work, retire to, and live in.

I just checked the air quality readings again on Nov. 20, 2022. It was 123, almost nine times the WHO’s safe level. Do you want to walk outside with readings like that? Do you appreciate what walking outside with levels like that will do to your lungs or health? All those fine particles will end up in your lungs, and once there they aren’t coming out.

It’s long past time we stop ignoring what is, and should be a serious issue to everyone in Port Alberni.

Tom Gowan,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyPollution and Air QualityPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Editorial: B.C.’s next premier faces immediate pressure
Next story
LETTER: The world isn’t concentrating on the right numbers

Just Posted

From left to right, Gianni Solda, Cindy Solda and Ivo Solda stand in front of the front entrance to Solda’s Family Restaurant. The restaurant will be closing in December 2022 after more than 50 years. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
End of an era for Solda’s Family Restaurant in Port Alberni

Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Qualicum team takes top prize at ladies bonspiel in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Cherry Creek will be headed to the polls for byelection

Alberni Valley News journalist Elena Rardon won second place in the Canadian Community Newspaper Association (CCNA) sports photo category for 2021 with this photo of Nina Ney laughing as she surfs a particularly big wave during the Female Intermediate wake surf competition at Sproat Lake on Aug. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley News wins several industry awards from CCNA for 2020 and 2021