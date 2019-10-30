LETTER: Writer disagrees with another’s stance on AW Neill

To the Editor,

Re: Neill shouldn’t be vilified, AV News letters, Oct. 23.

I would never—especially if I were a First Nations parent—want my child attending a school named to honour a racist proponent of ‘Indian’ residential schools.

Like a local person who tried to tell me First Nations “should all just get over it like the other conquered tribes of Europe,” nobody should encourage First Nations Peoples to “forget the wounds of yesteryear” anymore than they would suggest Jewish people should forget the Holocaust.

Liz Stonard,

Port Alberni