LETTER: Writer misses the point over smudging practice

To the Editor,

Re: No place for religion, Letters, Nov. 20

The letter in the Nov. 20 AV News “No Place for Religion” by Robert Rock claims to argue that religion should not be spoken of in schools. In fact Mr. Rock has mainly written an attack against Indigenous People, and in the process has incorrectly framed smudging as a religious practice. Mr. Rock seems to think a “political correctness mob” is anyone who disagrees with him, in contrast to his complaints about religion.

Fairness and transparency in society are not served by vitriol over the historic, cultural and legal rights of First Nations peoples, of any other identifiable group, or their religion. That is not, or should not be, what this country is about.

Colin Frazer,

Port Alberni