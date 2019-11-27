LETTER: Writer misses the point over smudging practice

The letter in the Nov. 20 AV News…

To the Editor,

Re: No place for religion, Letters, Nov. 20

The letter in the Nov. 20 AV News “No Place for Religion” by Robert Rock claims to argue that religion should not be spoken of in schools. In fact Mr. Rock has mainly written an attack against Indigenous People, and in the process has incorrectly framed smudging as a religious practice. Mr. Rock seems to think a “political correctness mob” is anyone who disagrees with him, in contrast to his complaints about religion.

Fairness and transparency in society are not served by vitriol over the historic, cultural and legal rights of First Nations peoples, of any other identifiable group, or their religion. That is not, or should not be, what this country is about.

Colin Frazer,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: All belief systems are protected under Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Pickleball is a sport for all ages

Albenri Valley seniors helped increase interest in sport, facilities

Award-winning writer brings poetry workshop to Port Alberni

Susan Glickman is the author of seven volumes of poetry

North Island College time capsule opened

25 years of memories revealed when capsule opened in NIC’s Port Alberni campus

Alberni Valley’s atom Bulldogs win tourney in Squamish

Port Alberni’s atom development Bulldogs’ hockey team returned home victorious from a… Continue reading

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre decorates for the holidays

Mistletoe Market begins on Tuesday, Dec. 3

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Most Read