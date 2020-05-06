Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Writer quick to give credit to company despite differences

Praise should come at least as quickly as concern…

To the Editor,

Praise should come at least as quickly as concern.

With news last week that San Group has bought another mill in the Alberni Valley, it is becoming clear they are here to stay and in a way we have not seen other companies do for a long time.

READ: Writer takes issue with landscaping at main Port Alberni intersection

A few years ago when I heard of the possibility that San Group was going to buy the Coulson mill, and then build on Stamp Avenue, I was skeptical and apprehensive. The community had spent a lot of time, effort and $75,000 in 2013/2014 planning on the redevelopment of the “Waterfront North” area including the formerly unoccupied Catalyst land. There was a lot at stake.

However, San Group has proven to be different. It has kept the Coulson mill outside of town running and is building another that had been planned for Stamp but was moved to the Coulson site after hearing from the community. San Group has now built a modern remanufacturing plant, with a much smaller impact at Stamp and bought a third facility on Hector Road.

READ: San Group buys specialty sawmill in Port Alberni

The company seems committed to making the most out of their investment and squeezing the most value for themselves and this community out of every tree they process while also listening to the community. We need forestry companies that maximize local processing and value, not ship it away. San Group deserves praise for seeing that potential, and the potential of the people of the Alberni Valley.

P.S. I wrote this before finding out about the fire at the San Group facility on Stamp Avenue. I further hope San Group is undeterred and continues its work as a new member of our community.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

forestryPort Alberni

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

