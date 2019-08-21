LETTER: Writer sends healing thoughts to community of Port Alberni

To the Editor,

I hope the citizens of Port Alberni and the surrounding area know that the thoughts of other communities and towns are with you as you wrestle with these events. I hope that everyone gets the support and help they need and that, although there has been horror and sorrow in your community, everyone stands together.

People have stated these were two of the nicest young men, when they worked in Walmart.

What happened to them we may never know, but for the sake of their families and your community, remember them like this.

Joan Forry,

Squamish, B.C.