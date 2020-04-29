LETTER: Writer takes issue with landscaping at main Port Alberni intersection

To the Editor,

Even in these strange and unprecedented times, things in the world march on and need scrutiny. And so it is that every time I find myself driving down Stamp Avenue or Roger Street on my weekly resupply runs, I wonder. Has this pandemic actually transported me back to 1918? Because the giant hill with the ripped apart trees looks less like landscaping and more like preparation for a million man charge for God and country up and over the banks.

I wonder how room rates in the Best Western Barclay Hotel will fare once things reopen with expansive views of no man’s land beyond?

To be a shining light in a community, a corporate citizen has to be more than simply a source of employment or hockey game giveaways. It has to be a point of pride. I know many former MacMillan Bloedel, Weyerhauser, Catalyst and other company employees who weren’t just proud of where they worked because they worked there, but because of what their company left behind in this community for all to enjoy.

I worried a year ago that the removal of the community banners from the corner of Stamp and Roger was a small sign of things to come. If the ongoing travesty of piled dirt and ripped up trees is the San Group’s idea of making its mark in the community, they shouldn’t expect the community to stay all quiet about it for long.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

