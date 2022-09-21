Port Alberni residents share their Fall Fair memories

So many of you shared your memories that it broke our contest post on social media

We asked you for your memories of the Alberni District Fall Fair, which turned 75 over the Sept. 8-11 weekend, and so many of you shared your memories that it broke our contest post on social media.

Whether it was the food, the rides, the animals, logger sports or camaraderie with friends and family, hundreds of you told us what you think of the Alberni Valley’s beloved fall fair. Here are some of the comments people shared:

•••

“My favourite part is being around all my family and friends and having fun on the rides, and seeing the logger sports!”

— Theresa Alemany

“It’s the tradition of our community to come together to enjoy the ambience. A great send-off to the summer. Food, rides, animals, kiosks, music, games and beer gardens.”

— Layla G. Lucas

“Everything! Atmosphere; children’s laughter, sounds of the games, music playing, checking out the vendors in the building, the food! The lights at night. Running into family. Friends. Grabbing a candy apple to take home.”

—Sugar Cassy Gomez

“Favourite part is seeing the smile on our kids’ faces going on all the rides, meeting up with friends & eating all the glorious cotton candy…and of course mini-donuts.”

—Donelle Sawatzky

“I have been going to the Alberni fair since I was a kid, and my favourite part is now sharing that experience with my kids. I love that this fair is still so wholesome from the veggie competition, to the animals, rides and vendors, there is fun for everyone.”

— Tanya Barbara

“My daughter has never been to a fair so we are hoping to make a favourite part this year.”

— Dara Dwyer

(Dara, we hope you were able to make some great memories at the fair this year!)

“I was born and raised in Port Alberni and attended the fair every year with my Dad and sisters! Now I get to attend the fall fair with my grandchildren and ride the Tilt-A-Whirl, just like I did as a little girl with my Dad…”

— Kandace Bielt

“Mini donuts, rides and first time going with my girlfriend.”

— Curtis Anthony Goode

“It’s part of the back-to-school tradition. 11 years ago I was 41 weeks pregnant, did a stroll on Saturday night and had some mini donuts and BAM…baby the next day. My son turns 11 on Saturday (of the fair).”

—Megan Eileen Goodman

