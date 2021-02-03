People line up to watch the Assembly Wharf burn on Port Alberni’s waterfront, Aug. 28, 1947. The entire block went up in flames within half an hour. (PHOTO PN04369 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

People line up to watch the Assembly Wharf burn on Port Alberni’s waterfront, Aug. 28, 1947. The entire block went up in flames within half an hour. (PHOTO PN04369 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

QUINN’S QUIPS: Fire changes the face of a city, not its determination

Port Alberni has survived some big blazes

In 2011-12 I participated in the centennial book project, helping to write portions of The Albernis: Then and Now, 1912–2012. One of the things that struck me about the history of the city, particularly its waterfront, is the number of fires that razed sawmills and how quickly everyone moved on.

One such fire was the Gilroy Mill, which opened on the waterfront where the Port Alberni Port Authority sits today as the Coal Creek Lumber Company Ltd. in 1918. It was sold in 1920 to W.A. Gilroy and T.G. McKay and renamed Gilroy and McKay Lumber Company. Within a year it burned down, and was replaced by a shingle mill.

In researching items for our Look Back feature, I’ve discovered even more of those stories. (If you’ve seen the historical photos in the Look Back feature that run on our editorial page in every print edition, you should watch for the feature online as well—it always has more information as well as a link to the online digital archive.)

There are two fires I’ve read about (so far) that stuck with me, and I thank historian and author Jan Peterson for her descriptions of them in her trio of books about Port Alberni. One of the fires is simply known as “The big fire.” It started as a slash fire east of Port Alberni in April 1924 and forced the closure of businesses. It started up again in a record sunny May, and again on July 4—this time distinguished as the “Dry Creek fire.” That one threatened businesses as far as where Canal Waterfront Park and Polly Point are today.

The second fire of note is the assembly wharf fire from 1947.

READ MORE: 1947 fire destroys Port Alberni wharf

In the mid-1920s both the coastal fishing and forestry industries were booming in the Alberni Canal, forcing the need for an assembly wharf on Port Alberni’s waterfront to handle all the activity. In Twin Cities: Alberni-Port Alberni Peterson writes about the debate that ensued over where to locate a wharf that would handle both commercial fishing and the lumber export market. The decision was made to build it near the (Alberni Pacific Lumber) APL sawmill on South Street.

The plan was ambitious: a main wharf measuring 400 x 100 feet, a second wharf about half that size, warehouses, a railway trestle, road and storage for several million feet of finished lumber. The cost at the time was $200,000 according to an article in the Port Alberni News.

Logging continued to thrive despite the Great Depression of the early 1930s, and in the late 1930s the assembly wharf was enlarged by 400 feet to accommodate lumber shipments.

The wharf was considered the “life-blood” of the district, so when it went up in flames on Aug. 28, 1947, it had a significant economic impact on the region. The fire was said to have cost $2 million in damages. Peterson devotes four pages to the fire, with detailed, descriptions from news coverage in the West Coast Advocate.

The fire started around supper time: witnesses saw flames in the warehouse section of the wharf, near shore. It was a bit windy at the time—as it gets down the inlet—and the wind quickly blew the fire out of control. Creosote on the pilings helped the fire to spread.

By 7 p.m., half an hour after fire crews arrived, the entire block—approximately 950 feet long—was on fire and “thousands of onlookers lined the waterfront to see the spectacular blaze that carried everything in its wake.” Witnesses said flames were shooting 200 feet into the air.

A 10,000-ton freighter, the S.S. Sampep, had been docked at the wharf and partially loaded with wheat and lumber. Despite efforts to cut it loose from the wharf, the ship burned in the middle of the inlet. It’s captain and crew members all abandoned ship and made it to shore.

Once the ashes settled, officials began rebuilding the wharf and it reopened two years after it burned down, on Aug. 25, 1949. The cost to rebuild was $500,000, or more than double what the original cost.

For the size of the fire, two years is admirably fast to rebuild. Can you imagine how long it would take and how much it would cost to rebuild the equivalent today?

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor and a history buff.

forestryMuseumPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Traffic in Port Alberni needs better control via police

Just Posted

The 10,000-ton freighter S.S. Sampep can be seen burning in the Alberni Inlet in front of the assembly wharf fire of Aug. 28, 1947. Port Alberni’s waterfront has constantly changed thanks to fire (among other reasons) in the last 100 years. (PHOTO PN05146 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Fire changes the face of a city, not its determination

Port Alberni has survived some big blazes

En route to service clients on the Kennedy forest road, KUU-US community outreach workers Kara Bryant, Mark Vandervelde and Michelle Anderson show some of the essential items they provide to those in need. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Crisis workers expand services to West Coast’s forestry roads

“The district has an obligation to take care of their workers as do employers.”

A piece of artwork by the late Norval Morrisseau. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Exhibit features ‘grandfather’ of contemporary Indigenous art

Current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre includes pieces from permanent collection

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers make their mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike

Kaicee Trott of Port Alberni has spent the past 10 years photographing the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and connecting with both players and their families. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Backing up the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Hockey friendships have shaped photographer and fan Kaicee Trott’s life

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Myrna Jansen of Nanaimo matched five out of six numbers and the bonus number in the Dec. 23 BC/49 draw. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 while talking about the lottery with her sister

Myrna Jansen matched five out of six numbers and the bonus number playing BC/49

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break on Brechin Road on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)
Man steals utility truck from site of gas leak, drives it from Nanaimo to Campbell River

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read