Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

QUINN’S QUIPS: If the NDP wins B.C.’s election, was it legal to begin with?

A policy analyst from Port Alberni says no

When the final mail-in ballots are counted by mid-November B.C. NDP leader John Horgan will likely have his majority government. His gamble calling a snap election in the midst of a global pandemic paid off. But did he do it legally?

Former BC NDP candidate Bryce Casavant doesn’t think so.

Casavant, who earned his doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020, sent a letter of complaint in early October to British Columbia’s chief electoral officer, alleging the election process was flawed. Casavant, a policy analyst, asserted the chief electoral officer, Anton Boegman, incorrectly exercised his emergency powers under the Election Act—fundamentally altering the “protective purpose and intent” of the Election Act.

Casavant has observed the use of emergency powers is becoming commonplace around the world. “It is quite alarming from a social science and politicial point of view,” he said. Once precedent is set, the broader view is that of totalitarian rule. He fears we’re moving closer to it with moves such as B.C. premier John Horgan’s snap election.

“We have an obligation as citizens to pay attention and wake up when this style…of power is being used. We need to ask critical questions and have critical minds as to how this process is unfolding.”

Boegman replied to Casavant’s letter on Oct. 15, saying he disagreed with the analyst’s submissions, and that while his officers administer elections in the province, they have no control over the timing—that is up to the premier and lieutenant governor.

Although Casavant received his answer too late to be effective in the 2020 snap election, he said the argument is gaining ground with other watchdog organizations. National advocacy group Democracy Watch wants to go to court over the matter, claiming B.C. premier John Horgan called the snap election out of “self-interest.”

Although the Ontario-based non-profit group was hoping the snap election would be called illegal, it would be surprising if any court overturned the results now.

Casavant said there was nothing to be done after he received his answer from the chief electoral officer a scant nine days prior to the election. However, we have four more years to discuss the issue now—assuming Horgan doesn’t call another snap election before the next fixed election date.

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor.

Alberni ValleyBC politicsBC Votes 2020Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: B.C.’s recent election results prove we must question present system

Just Posted

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACTIVE LIVING: Harvest the colours of autumn for your plate

Orange and dark green vegetables are important to include all year round in your diet

Police were spotted outside of a residence on 10th Avenue on Wednesday morning. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Three arrested after RCMP search house in Port Alberni

Charges are still pending following search of home on 10th Avenue

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election<ins> and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020</ins>. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
QUINN’S QUIPS: If the NDP wins B.C.’s election, was it legal to begin with?

A policy analyst from Port Alberni says no

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

Doctor Hugo Lambrechts, a much-loved Port Alberni veterinarian who owned Manzini Animal Hospital for 25 years has died. He was 80. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Late veterinarian leaves legacy of respect among Port Alberni clients

Dr. Hugo Lambrechts founded Manzini Animal Hospital

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

a
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Most Read