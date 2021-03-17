Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s later father Peter, left, and his friend Eldon Oja search through a pile of rainforest marble at Babe Gunn’s property in 2003. Gunn mined the distinctive marble from the Kennedy Lake area and gave it the name ‘rainforest.’ (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s later father Peter, left, and his friend Eldon Oja search through a pile of rainforest marble at Babe Gunn’s property in 2003. Gunn mined the distinctive marble from the Kennedy Lake area and gave it the name ‘rainforest.’ (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)

QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

Before I knew Port Alberni, I knew of Babe Gunn.

My late father, Peter Quinn, was a stone carver. One of the highlights for him was attending a symposium on Thetis Island every year with his friend Eldon Oja. Babe Gunn ran a workshop at the symposium and her work influenced my father.

When I heard that Babe Gunn—also known as Priscilla Comis—had passed away, the news brought up some fond memories for me. I contacted Eldon to let him know and learned some stories about my father that I hadn’t heard.

One year he and Dad attended the symposium, but Babe wasn’t there. They came to Port Alberni to visit her home gallery instead, and were given an opportunity crawl through her pile of rainforest marble mined from a site near Kennedy Lake. It was a memorable visit for the two of them.

I visited Port Alberni numerous times before I came to live here and work at the Alberni Valley News. I knew that Babe had carved ‘Our Rugged Returning Salmon’ fountain at Harbour Quay long before I moved here. I also knew she sold her work at the Net Loft in Bamfield. All information passed on by my father.

The largest carving he worked on was a soapstone bear that he started at Thetis, with direction from Babe Gunn. Unfortunately, he died before he could finish the bear.

Eldon took it home with him and brought back a finished sculpture, weighing 75 pounds, carved the way my father had envisioned.

I like to think the influence that began with Babe came full circle when Eldon finished my father’s sculpture.

Everytime I go down to Harbour Quay and see Babe’s salmon in the fountain, I am reminded of Babe’s talent and a love of rock carving that she shared with symposium participants. I smile at the memories of my Dad that come up.

I am also reminded of the glory the fountain once was, and the state it is in now. The City of Port Alberni has applied for a grant for improvements at Harbour Quay—I’m hoping that will include restoring this legacy of Babe Gunn.

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor

ArtArts and cultureBamfieldPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Addressing our ongoing opioid crisis

Just Posted

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features artwork from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

The current exhibit at Port Alberni art gallery is on display until March 27

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Community clean-up planned for April 17 in Port Alberni

Rotary Club of Port Alberni wants to start an annual event

Babe Gunn receives a bouquet of flowers during the unveiling ceremony for ‘Our Rugged Returning Salmon,’ her commissioned sculpture in the fountain at Harbour Quay, May 23, 1992. (PHOTO COURTESY COMIS FAMILY)
Babe Gunn’s legacy is carved in stone

The Port Alberni woman also known as Priscilla Comis will be remembered for much more

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

Most Read