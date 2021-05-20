QUINN’S QUIPS: Second Mah brother known for efforts in Second World War

Douglas Mah was part of secret unit of Chinese Canadian soldiers

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah’s brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah’s brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

It seems Robinson (Rob) Mah is not the only Mah brother of Port Alberni with a reputation for firsts in Chinese Canadian history. His brother Douglas made a name for himself both in the Second World War and working in the sawmills back home on Vancouver Island.

Both brothers passed quite a number of years ago, but I wrote last week about Rob Mah’s legacy as a teacher and former disc jockey with CJAV Radio (now 93.3 The PEAK FM). The PEAK is celebrating 75 years on the Alberni Valley’s airwaves.

My column led to a lot of discussion amongst the Mah family, and several members kindly passed on information about Rob’s brother Doug. (Both of them had been known as “Mar” when they were younger because their name was Anglicized from Mah when they were in school).

READ: QUINN’S QUIPS: Radio station’s 75th brings memories to Mah family

Doug Mah was a soldier in the Second World War, serving with Force 136—a branch of the British Special Operations Executive (SOE). There were 150 Chinese Canadian soldiers recruited by this special force, which conducted covert missions in Japanese-occupied Southeast Asia.

They were referred to as a “secret guerrilla unit” and when they returned to Canada at the end of the war they were initially instructed not to talk about their military activities, according to a 2005 Vancouver newspaper article by freelance writer and historian Chuck Davis.

Doug Mah’s name is apparently acknowledged on a plaque in Vancouver’s Chinatown for being part of the first Chinese Canadian commando unit in the Second World War.

ALSO READ: Alberni South Asian community seeks Komagata Maru monument

That wasn’t the only fight Mah helped wage during the Second World War. Not only did he have to fight with others to even serve in Canada’s military, but he came home to a battle on Canadian soil too.

At the same time the Second World War broke out, there was controversy over the fact Chinese Canadians did not have the right to vote in Canada (They weren’t alone: South Asian Canadians, Japanese Canadians and Indigenous People were also denied voting). At the time, there were perhaps 7,000 people of Chinese descent in Vancouver, according to historical records, and 30,000 nationwide.

Lori Gassner is a niece in the Mah family. She explained the fight Doug Mah engaged in on his return: “My other uncle, Doug Mah, served in the Second World War and was among the Chinese Canadians who marched for the vote when they got back,” she wrote.

The Chinese Exclusion Act was repealed at the end of the Second World War when Canada signed the United Nations Charter of Human Rights, and Chinese Canadians were finally allowed to vote in federal elections in 1947.

Both Rob and Doug Mah worked in the sawmills back in Port Alberni when they were home.

“Uncle Dougie was famous in the family for quitting a job in a sawmill because Chinese workers were paid less than everyone else, and getting a job at another mill that paid equally,” Gassner said.

The Mahs are just two of a number of Chinese Canadian residents who have left their mark in the Alberni Valley. Jan Peterson’s The Albernis and Twin Cities: Alberni-Port Alberni include stories of others, and the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives are searchable by the public seeking more information about the region’s photographic history. Go online to https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor. May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada.

HeritagehistoryPort Alberni

 

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah’s brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah’s brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Obey the Cone Zone; give highway workers a brake

Just Posted

Trooper Douglas Mar (family name Mah) of Port Alberni, pictured in his Royal Canadian Forces uniform in 1944, is Robinson (Rob) Mah's brother. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Second Mah brother known for efforts in Second World War

Douglas Mah was part of secret unit of Chinese Canadian soldiers

Danielle Marcinek of Port Alberni recently completed her Licentiate in classical piano. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni pianist adapts to COVID-19

Danielle Marcinek completes her Licentiate in piano performance

The City of Port Alberni is partnering with the Community Arts Council on a child care centre that will be located next to the Rollin Art Centre. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni receives provincial funding for child-care spaces

City of Port Alberni partnering with the Community Arts Council for a new child care centre

The Double R Meats sponsorship team pauses for a photo during the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s Stableford tournament on Sunday, May 15. From left are Ted Stewart, Ryan Kramer, Tanner Doucette, Nolan Ward and Dallas Ward (owner of Double R Meats). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cody Breuker, Adam Taylor victorious at Alberni Golf Club’s Stableford event

Gerry Fagan writes a weekly golf column from the AGC men’s club

Bella Hall of Port Alberni retained her No. 1 Canadian ranking in U18 hammer throw after a series of competitions on Vancouver Island last week—including one at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY DARREN WILLIS)
Alberni U18 athlete retains No. 1 ranking in hammer throw

Bella Hall throws solid 56 metres in Island Series events

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

Bears are coming out of hibernation with the warm days of spring. (Pixabay photo)
WildSafeBC explains how to avoid bear encounters

Bears can now be seen out on the trails after waking up from hibernation

Tourist-related industries have had a hard year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel bans in B.C., across the country and internationally. (File photo)
Cowichan Valley tourism feeling tight pinch from pandemic

Charting a course for recovery necessary, as about 37 per cent can’t pay their bills right now

Nanaimo-raised artist Brendan Lee Satish Tang built a life-size 1984 Ford F-150 truck out of watercolour paper as part of his Reluctant Offerings exhibition at the Nanaimo Art Gallery. (Josef Jacobson/News Bulletin)
B.C. artist makes offering of Ford F-150 sculpture to his ancestors

Brendan Lee Satish Tang presents ‘Reluctant Offerings’ at Nanaimo Art Gallery

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)
Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Thursday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Suzanne Simard of Nelson, a professor of forest ecology at UBC, is the author of Finding the Mother Tree. Photo: Brendan Ko
In the forest, a B.C. scientist discovers trees take care of their own

UBC professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book describes research into fungal networks’ role in forest health

Most Read