I captured a photo of my mom, Judy Quinn, in the glass fronting a display of vintage typewriters and other writing implements, during the opening of Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship in March 2019. I’m partial to vintage pieces that relate to my career, like typewriters and old cameras. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

I captured a photo of my mom, Judy Quinn, in the glass fronting a display of vintage typewriters and other writing implements, during the opening of Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship in March 2019. I’m partial to vintage pieces that relate to my career, like typewriters and old cameras. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

QUINN’S QUIPS: The Alberni Valley Museum is full of cool artefacts; now you can own one

The museum and Alberni Valley Heritage Commission launch Adopt An Artefact program

Have you ever looked at one of the display cases in the Alberni Valley Museum and thought, “that’s a cool artefact—I’d love to have one of those!”

Now you can.

The museum and Alberni Valley Heritage Commission this week launched the new Adopt An Artefact program.

“The Alberni Valley Museum reflects the richly diverse past of the valley through an extensive collection of artefacts linked to our varied cultural past, industrial heritage, community history and artistic heritage,” museum curator Shelley Harding shared.

In addition to homegrown exhibitions and travelling exhibits, the museum boasts display cases full of artefacts people have generously donated to the museum. They also have a large number of paintings and prints—some from big names like Emily Carr or the Group of Seven—as well as items unique to the Alberni Valley’s history.

For a small museum it has a big reputation, and that is reflected in the type of donations it receives.

The Adopt an Artefact Program will give individuals, organizations, community groups, schools, businesses, etc., the chance to select and sponsor an artefact for a year. The adoption certificates can be presented as a gift, purchased to recognize a milestone, as a group project or any number of reasons.

“It’s a way to create sustainability for the museum,” Harding said. It’s also a way to protect and preserve the city’s history.

A list of artefacts available for annual adoption will be released this week. They range from toy trains to sports jerseys, cameras to just about anything you can think of. Even the No. 7 Baldwin locomotive is adoptable—for the right price.

“We tried to pick a variety of things that would appeal to various interests.”

You don’t get to take the artefact home—you get bragging rights for a year that it is yours, though.

Sponsors will receive a tax deduction for their donation. Adoption levels start at $25 and go up to $500 and beyond. There are different benefits for different levels of donation, such as invitations to museum events—when they’re allowed to hold them again.

Harding would love to see the program grow to allow sponsors to “visit” with their archives, in a special behind-the-scenes tour, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. “It’s got potential to grow,” she said. “I think there’s more we can do later on. We’re going to start minimalist right now.”

The program will be up on the city’s website soon (playinpa.ca). If you can’t wait for the online catalogue, call the AV Museum at 250-720-2863. Or you can check out the artefacts yourself: the museum is open 12–4 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Anyone who adopts an artefact for the year will receive a package with a certificate showing “ownership” for the year, as well as a factsheet with a photo and information on the artefact. Sponsors’ names will be listed on the city’s website, and later on a rotating feature at the museum itself.

Which piece of Port Alberni’s history would you like to call your own for a year?

— Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictMuseumPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Defying COVID-19 restrictions puts the public at risk

Just Posted

I captured a photo of my mom, Judy Quinn, in the glass fronting a display of vintage typewriters and other writing implements, during the opening of Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship in March 2019. I’m partial to vintage pieces that relate to my career, like typewriters and old cameras. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: The Alberni Valley Museum is full of cool artefacts; now you can own one

The museum and Alberni Valley Heritage Commission launch Adopt An Artefact program

Hotel Zed Tofino is offering free rooms to First Nations members and frontline workers wanting to self-isolate due to COVID-19. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Hotel Zed Tofino offers free rooms to local First Nations and frontline workers to self-isolate

“It’s about being good neighbours.”

B.C. Emergency Health Services has contracted a helicopter and one fixed-wing aircraft to provide the first air ambulance service dedicated to serve Vancouver Island. The aircraft are based in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)
Vancouver Island’s first dedicated air ambulances are based on mid Island

B.C. Emergency Health Services contracts on one helicopter, one plane

Lisa George has proposed setting up a nightly “pop-up” warming centre for a city-owned spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Fourth Avenue. ( PHOTO COURTESY LISA GEORGE)
Second warming centre proposed to serve Port Alberni’s homeless

Volunteers say ‘pop-up’ centre would serve nighttime hours, complement daytime centre

Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre includes directional signage to ensure guests are able to physically distance. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Shop local at Mistletoe Market

Rollin Art Centre open late every Friday

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Randerson Ridge Elementary School. (News Bulletin file)
COVID-19 exposure notice for Nanaimo school lifted, lab error to blame

COVID-19 cases reported at three other Nanaimo schools last week

A Convertus biofuel facility in Surrey. Screenshot, Convertus Group video
Nanaimo facility could take some of Comox Strathcona’s compost

Industrial and commercial organics would likely be shipped, not regular food or yard waste

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Atlantic salmon smotls are added to a new semi-closed containment system at a Cermaq Canada farm on the west coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
B.C. trials of new salmon farm containment system underway

Cermaq Canada hopeful experiment will drastically reduce occurrence of sea lice

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

Most Read