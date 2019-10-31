Wolf: On Halloween, it’s mini 3 Musketeers, then all the rest

Candy at the ready for the marauding ghosts and ghoblins on Halloween 2019. (Philip Wolf photo)

The answer: Mini 3 Musketeers.

The question? Name the finest Halloween treat there is.

I’ll happily listen to those vocal in their support of other potential mythical treat champs. But they’ll be wrong.

It’s mini 3 Musketeers, then a large gap, then everything else.

Now, ask me if I want a full-size 3 Musketeers, and I’ll demur. For reasons not even understood by myself, I don’t like the full-size bars. Never want to eat a full one. If I do, it’s a difficult slog.

Yet, I could eat 43,995 minis (of many varieties) in one sitting. If someone has an explanation for this, I’d love to hear it.

Interestingly, you can’t get my beloved mini 3 Musketeers anywhere around here. Often when I head south of the border for a ballgame, football game or random Jack in the Box run, the only thing I’ll bring back across is a few packs of mini 3 Musketeers.

Ordering them online seems like cheating, so that’s not an option. They must be hunted in the wild. Monday of this week, I made a special trip to a store in Nanaimo (name withheld to protect them from my consternation) that used to carry singles of my favourite minis. I walked past the counter, saw some familiar blue and silver packaging and thought I’d struck paydirt. I was slightly giddy. Alas, I was crushed when I got a little closer and found they were mini peppermint patties (now my least favourite by a wide margin).

READ MORE: Wolf: Thou shalt not use a fork to eat your french fries

Do you have a favourite Halloween treat?

A recent poll out of Monmouth University in the States found the favourite candy of Americans polled was Reese Peanut Butter Cups, with 36% of the vote. In second place was Snickers at 18%, and M&M’s round out the top three at 11%.

All wrong, of course, since any poll without Mini 3 Musketeers at the top is painfully flawed.

I put out the word to my Black Press colleagues in an impromptu (and completely scientific) poll on their own faves (and least favourites).

The aforementioned Peanut Butter Cups were the favourite of Katherine Engqvist (“sorry, not sorry” she noted). Andrew Bailey was particularly partial to Rockets (remember the chalky little sour circles?) but not a fan of raisins. Christine van Reeuwyk also liked Rockets, plus mini Crispy Crunch. Cole Schisler is partial to Kit Kats but not Glosettes.

Katya Slepian loathes the Rockets; as a youngster she skilfully managing to trade her unwanted Rockets for Coffee Crisps.

“Made out like a bandit,” she said.

Agreed.

Andrea Rondeau’s favourite is mini Smarties. The worst? Peanuts in the shell.

“Yup, there was someone who gave those out when I was a kid,” she said.

“You had horrible neighbours,” offered van Reeuwyk, correctly.

On the flip side, Terry Farrell’s dad loved peanuts, and his birthday was Nov. 1.

“So every Halloween he got all our peanuts we received at Halloween,” said Farrell. “And there were a lot. I have nine brothers and sisters!”

Elena Rardon was also in the Kit Kat kamp. Her worst?

“I got a pencil as a kid.”

She also apparently had some horrible neighbours.

I, on the other hand, had wonderful neighbours. As a young kid, we had block parties after trick-or-treating. Some awesome memories, even counting the one lady who doled out toothbrushes.

Today, my love for Halloween endures. I’ve got nearly 700 pieces of candy ready for tonight’s onslaught. A couple apiece for the costumed invaders (we get about 250-300 youngsters each year), with maybe a couple stashed away for myself.

Sadly, no mini 3 Musketeers.

VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf can be reached at philip.wolf@blackpress.ca, by phone at 250-905-0029 or on Twitter @philipwolf13

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter