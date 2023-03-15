YOU SAID IT: Port Alberni residents torn on return of rail

Do you think there is hope for rail to return on Vancouver Island?

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)

Last week, we asked readers, “Do you think there is hope for rail to return on Vancouver Island?”

We received plenty of comments on our website and Facebook page. Here’s what Alberni Valley News readers have to say about the future of rail on Vancouver Island:

I’ve hiked a lot of the tracks around here. The cost to rebuild trestles etc would be staggering. I think it was near Cameron Lake where my mom and I were hiking, there are places where boulders have come down the mountain and destroyed the tracks/rails in a few places. I’d love to see it but I don’t think it would be cost effective.

— Leanne Ruissen

I’d love to see rail return as a viable means of transportation, but it would take much more than a government initiative. Yep it will be expensive to restore, and most important—it would take a big re-think on the part of us all—we would have to look at it as an alternative to our cars for instance—a new (old) way of thinking about getting around—sitting, watching scenery, reading, socializing…We’re going to have to want it if it can succeed.

— Kim Bothen

Millions would need to be spent on rail/trestle upgrades and millions in the port on offloading equipment. So rather unlikely…

— Dave Rolston

Unlikely to be rebuilt for a rail link, but may become a hiking and biking trail link.

— Fred McKinnon

When buses can’t make a profitable schedule without government handouts, why would sinking a few billion dollars in taxpayers money result in a massive enough increase in passage and freight to make a private big corporation money? You know if we did this, the infrastructure alone would cost over a billion. And after would never be financially successful and we would be giving millions in taxpayers money to a large transportation corporation every year. Use less taxpayers money to turn it into massive multi-use recreational paths that actual taxpayers can actually use. Smaller local community companies can provide services and it will be paid for and owned by us. Or we can pay for the upgrades required and then give it away to the one big private corporation to keep the service up after years of government subsidization. Canada paid a lot for our existing railway system. And it is amazing that we own almost none of it, because 90 percent of all operating railways in Canada are owned by two big corporations. Socializing the costs and privatizing the profits.

— Mark Dawson

I hope so. I’d love it so much if we could take the train to Victoria.

— Terra Peterson

Put a decent road in here which would help everyone not just a few.

— Bob Hopkins

It would be nice, but I really doubt they’ll want to put the money into restoring the rail lines.

— Chris Abbott

The train will never run to this town ever again and why would it? Very slim chance it may resume anywhere else on the island—the tracks are way too far gone.

— Twooie Wils

Absolutely….It would be great to jump on a train and head out of town.

— Ken Chandler

Let it grow over like it’s been doing for years now.

— Ashley Katan

No thanks, says those of us who live next to a track.

— Melba Mac

Port Alberni