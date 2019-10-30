PHOTOS: Kids enjoy pre-Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

McLean Mill Historic Park hosted its third annual Jeepers Creepers Halloween event on Friday and Saturday, with hundreds of kids coming out to the old mill site for pumpkin games, crafts and snacks. This year’s event included a “Trick or Treat Trail” with volunteers in costume handing out candy to brave trick or treaters.
The Alberni Aquarium at Harbour Quay had a Halloween-themed afternoon for the public on Sunday as their junior scientists performed experiments for all to enjoy. If you are between the ages of eight to 14 and would like to be a part of the club, they meet every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the aquarium. The youth come up with their own projects. On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., the aquarium will show a film called Eating up Easter, about Easter Island and recycling, as a part of the current exhibit “Race to Recycle.” Everyone is welcome and admission is by donation.
The Multiplex was another place to be for Halloween fun on Sunday, with pumpkin carving, colouring, pumpkin squeeze balls and—of course—skating. Many youngsters came in costume and had a great time in this warm up to Halloween.