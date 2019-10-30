PHOTOS: Kids enjoy pre-Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

Sawyer Schut (almost two years old) was happy with her collection of candy from McLean Mill on Saturday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Avery Stubbs (dressed as Peppa Pig) plays pumpkin bowling at McLean Mill for their annual Jeepers Creepers event on Saturday, Oct. 26. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Rhys MacDonald (8 months old) wasn’t too sure about some of the characters on the trick or treat trail at McLean Mill. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
One of the characters on the trick or treat trail at McLean Mill. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Visitors look through the window of one of the houses on McLean Mill’s trick or treat trail. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
A couple of the characters greeting visitors on the McLean Mill’s trick or treat trail. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
McKenzie Carrigan, 10, and Emily Cartlidge, 10, are members of the Alberni Aquarium’s Junior Science Club and are seen here doing a special experiment that involves vinegar and baking soda during the aquarium’s Halloween event on Oct. 27. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO
Marcus Murray, 10, took off his gorilla mask to have a better look at his pumpkin carving at the Multiplex on Sunday. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO
Aaliyia Decque, 11, gets a hand from Jarred Cook to get her skates tied up during a Halloween skate at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

McLean Mill Historic Park hosted its third annual Jeepers Creepers Halloween event on Friday and Saturday, with hundreds of kids coming out to the old mill site for pumpkin games, crafts and snacks. This year’s event included a “Trick or Treat Trail” with volunteers in costume handing out candy to brave trick or treaters.

The Alberni Aquarium at Harbour Quay had a Halloween-themed afternoon for the public on Sunday as their junior scientists performed experiments for all to enjoy. If you are between the ages of eight to 14 and would like to be a part of the club, they meet every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the aquarium. The youth come up with their own projects. On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., the aquarium will show a film called Eating up Easter, about Easter Island and recycling, as a part of the current exhibit “Race to Recycle.” Everyone is welcome and admission is by donation.

The Multiplex was another place to be for Halloween fun on Sunday, with pumpkin carving, colouring, pumpkin squeeze balls and—of course—skating. Many youngsters came in costume and had a great time in this warm up to Halloween.

