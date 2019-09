Port Alberni hosted the last race of the Island Off Road Racing season on Sept. 21 and 22. Above, Erika Micone of Courtenay competes in her first year of 4x4 racing. Micone ended up capturing the number one position in her class. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO A buggy driver gets muddy during off road racing in Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 21. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Rainy weather made for a muddy track on Saturday, Sept. 21. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO A driver tears around an obstacle course during the Island Off Road Racing event on Saturday, Sept. 21. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Port Alberni hosted the last races of the Island Off Road Racing season on Sept. 21 and 22.

According to organizers, the truck count was a little lower than past races, but still brought the excitement.

Dates for the 2020 racing season will soon be announced on the Island Offroad Racing Facebook page.