Port Alberni’s 35th Toy Run draws 420 riders

A puppet blows kisses from the back of a bike during the Toy Run ride. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni Toy Run riders, with Santa in the lead, arrive at Harbour Quay. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Riders arrive at Harbour Quay with stuffed animals and other toys strapped to their bikes (in plastic bags, to protect them from the rain). ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Crowds watch from the sidewalk as Port Alberni Toy Run riders roll into Harbour Quay. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
The Toy Run riders roll down Argyle Street into Harbour Quay. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
A passenger waves to the crowds at Harbour Quay. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
The Toy Run always includes some imaginative costumes—including Sesame Street characters. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
A Lucky Lager-themed bike rolls into Harbour Quay. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Riders embarked on the journey to Port Alberni starting at Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday, led by Santa Claus himself. KELSEY MCLEAN PHOTO
A motorcyclist waves at the crowd lining Argyle Street. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
The 35th annual Toy Run roared into Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Despite the gloomy weather, 420 motorcycles showed up at Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday morning. The riders departed at noon to embark on the journey to Port Alberni, led by Santa Claus himself.

The Toy Run started out in 1984 as eight motorcyclists delivering toys to the Salvation Army. It has grown to become Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event, raising funds and collecting toys for local children and families in need.

Check out some of our pictures from the event.

