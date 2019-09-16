Port Alberni’s 35th Toy Run draws 420 riders

The 35th annual Toy Run roared into Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Despite the gloomy weather, 420 motorcycles showed up at Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday morning. The riders departed at noon to embark on the journey to Port Alberni, led by Santa Claus himself.
The Toy Run started out in 1984 as eight motorcyclists delivering toys to the Salvation Army. It has grown to become Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event, raising funds and collecting toys for local children and families in need.
Check out some of our pictures from the event.