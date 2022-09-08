Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

RELATED: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season

RELATED: Haluschak, Wolf preview Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

like us

#PQBeatNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

Just Posted

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Port Alberni, ACRD start feasibility study for new pool

Send Air will be offering an airbag session in Port Alberni on Sept. 11 in partnership with the City of Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY SEND AIR)
Port Alberni cyclists can catch some air with Send Air session

Vern Wright of Port Alberni with one of his cars. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Memorial ride planned for late Port Alberni resident

Boats could be spotted in the Alberni Harbour all weekend for the annual Labour Day salmon derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
EDITORIAL: Kudos to Salmon Festival volunteers

Pop-up banner image