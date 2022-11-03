Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

