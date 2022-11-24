John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season at the quarter pole

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes a potential coaching change for the Vancouver Canucks, underrated players from the past and a look at the NHL’s hottest team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

CanucksNHLPodcasts

PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

