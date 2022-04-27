Comedian Ron James. (Submitted Photo)

PODCAST: Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

Today in B.C.: ‘All over the map’ the latest book from Canadian comedian

In the latest installment of ‘Today in BC’, host Peter McCully chats with Ron James, one of Canada’s best-known comedians, spending 43 years in the business.

Like many standup comics he was the funny kid in class, growing up in Halifax, N.S. in the 1960s.

“It’s been an exponential leap, as any professional comedian will tell you, from being funny in the kitchen and classroom to being funny on stage,” said James.

The veteran of the Toronto-based Second City comedy troupe has crisscrossed Canada 14 times with his comedy show, which over the years has provided him with fodder for his latest book All over the Map.

James says: “I was lucky because I was very diligent about keeping notes in the early days on the road, before social media dominated our lives, I kept moleskins (journals). I had two bankers boxes filled with moleskins from page to page. So I had a lot to refer to.”

