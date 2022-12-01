Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss high-end QBs

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season heads into its stretch run.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks and their quest to win the NFC West title, ex-Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s lacklustre performance in Denver, the future for Aaron Rodgers and more.

RELATED: NHL PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact philip.wolf@blackpress.ca or erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Multiplex staff hang up some metal ornaments in the Coulson Rink for Winter Wonderland. These ornaments were designed by ADSS students last year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
West Coast Winter Wonderland kicks off at Alberni Valley Multiplex

Slippery conditions and low visibility on Redford Street made for treacherous driving Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2022 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
First big snowfall of season creates havoc for Alberni Valley residents

Michelle Frost from Coastal Flow Fibre Arts Studio will lead a workshop on making needlefelted holiday ornaments on Friday, Dec. 9 at The Grove-Community Arts Council gallery at Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY COASTAL FLOW CREATIVE)
The Grove-Community Arts Council Gallery heats up for Christmas

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive postponed due to snow