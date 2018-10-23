Danielle Lappage, a former Olds resident, is competing at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia from April 11 to 13. Photo via daniellelappage.ca

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

Canadians Danielle Lappage and Justina Di Stasio advanced to the final bout of their competitions at the world wrestling championships, while Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them.

Lappage, from Olds, Alta., moved on to the 65-kg gold-medal match with a 11-0 technical superiority victory over Irina Neterba of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

“It’s indescribable, I’m so happy. I haven’t been this happy for a long time,” Lappage said. ”I’ve been through so much, and I’m so proud that I’m in the finals.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries. Since 2014 I’ve been out with injuries. It feels good to come back and do it here.”

Lappage will face Finland’s Petra Ollip in the final on Wednesday.

Lappage led 3-0 at the break, then scored on a takedown and a leg lace to go up 9-0 before winning the bout a short time later.

Di Stasio, from Burnaby, B.C. advanced to the women’s 72-kg final with a 6-0 semifinal win over Egypt’s Samar Hamza. She said she was inspired by Lappage’s win earlier in the day.

“It’s crazy, it’s really cool. I think we’re all really believing in ourselves,” Di Stasio said. “Dan just did it, she gave me all these tingles. I wanted to do it. I was crying when she won, but I had to focus.”

The Canadian led 2-0 at the break before sealing the match with two takedowns in the final period.

Di Stasio is wrestling in an unfamiliar weight class after winning bronze at 75 kg last year

“It’s a whole new weight class, so I don’t know anyone,” Di Stasio said. ”I’m just wrestling.”

Di Stasio will take on Mongolia’s Nasanburmaa Ochirbat in the final.

Wiebe, of Stittsville, Ont., who won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, lost a tough semifinal 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event. Wiebe got on the board first before Gray scored a takedown right before the break. Gray scored another point when the bout resumed for the close victory.

“It’s a tough loss,” Wiebe said. ”It was classic not executing takedowns. That’s how it goes when you don’t execute.

“I’ll go home tonight, refocus, think about what I want to do and get ready to go do it.”

Wiebe will face Zsanett Nemeth of Hungary for bronze.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one win on weekend road trip

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one win on weekend road trip

Tanner Pochipinski earns first career BCHL goal

Steelhead, Huu-ay-aht submit plans for Kwispaa LNG Project

Total plan would cost $10 billion, last 25 years

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Mother passes SD70 trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

ELECTION 2018: Sharie Minions named Port Alberni mayor

Haggard, Solda, Washington, Poon, Paulson and Corbeil named councillors

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

B.C.’s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast

It’s been two weeks since the Enbridge pipeline ruptured near Prince George on Oct. 9, sparking a large fireball

Mega Millions, Powerball prizes come down to math, long odds

Biggest myth: The advertised $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize and $620 million Powerball prize aren’t quite real

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

VIDEO: Fire destroys historic small-town B.C. restaurant

Two people were injured as fire ripped through the Hedley restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday

B.C. town’s mayoral race a tie, come down to luck of the draw

Harry Gough led incumbent Cindy Fortin by one vote on election night Saturday

Outdoor retailer MEC vows to boost diversity after online complaint

Mountain Equipment Co-op was criticized for perpetuating a white-only picture of the outdoors

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Most Read