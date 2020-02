Public is welcome to cheer on teams throughout the weekend

The Alberni Valley Curling Club plays host to the 67th annual Men’s Open Bonspiel this weekend. Games began Friday, Feb. 21 and will run throughout the day on Saturday and concluding Sunday afternoon with the final events.

The public is welcome to come down to the curling club and watch the games. There is also a dance Saturday night. Call the curling club at 250-723-3111 for more information.