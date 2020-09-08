Abbotsford’s Raine Padgham, shown here with the Fraser Valley Cardinals, recently threw an 83 mph fastball at a Baseball BC camp. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Abbotsford’s Raine Padgham has been impressing people within the baseball world for years, but she managed to stun those in attendance at last week’s Baseball B.C. High Performance Camp in Surrey.

Padgham, a 15-year-old student at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, shocked onlookers by tossing a fastball recorded at a staggering 83 miles per hours.

That would be the fastest baseball pitch ever thrown by a female and likely the fastest by a girl her age.

The Guinness World Record for fastest pitch by a female was 69 mph by Lauren Boden of California back in 2013. At the recent 2018 Women’s Baseball World Cup, Australian National Team starting pitcher Brittany Hepburn registered the fastest pitch of the tournament at 76.4 mph.

Several other women pitchers have reportedly hit speeds in the 80s, but not one as young as Padgham.

Logan Wedgewood, one of the coaches at the camp, tweeted out his amazement at the feat.

“Today I witnessed a 15-year-old girl top out at 83 mph off the mound,” he said. “So if you’re one of those essentialist people that are going to try and tell girls they can’t play sports, don’t. It’s a tired and ignorant narrative that has been detrimental to female player development. Let’s be better.”

The pink-haired phenom first made headlines back in 2017 when she became the first player to ever play on a girls and boys team at the Western Canadian Baseball Championships. She went on to make the Team B.C. U13 Selects boys provincial team in 2018 and also received an invitation to train with the Team Canada women’s baseball team in 2019 at the age of 13.

RELATED: When Abbotsford’s Raine Padgham is pitching, there is crying in baseball

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Raine Padgham continues baseball rise

Last year also saw Padgham receive an invite the 2019 Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series in Florida. That camp was for girls aged 14 to 18, and is hosted by MLB and USA Baseball.

In 2019 she became the first-ever girl to be named to the Fraser Valley Cardinals bantam team, and is also hoping to secure a spot on the Abbotsford Cardinals junior team this fall.

For more on Padgham, visit rainepadgham.weebly.com.

