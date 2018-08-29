Low gross winners in the mixed age competition are on the left, Fred Fredrickson; on the right Don MacGowan. In the middle are net winners, Vic Carlton, left, and Don Grill.

Age meant everything in Alberni Golf Club’s latest competition

Combined age competition drew a crowd

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

Tthe Men’s Club at Alberni Golf Course would like to thank David Koszegi Real Estate for their generous contribution to the combined age competition last weekend.

The low gross winners, coming in with a score of 70 were the twosome of Fred Fredrickson and Don MacGowan. Colin Hamilton and Joe Henri came in second, also carding 70 but losing by retrogression.

Next with 72 was Preben Rasmussen and Wayne Johnstone. Rounding out the gross side were Mike Savard and Matt Mesic with 74.

There was a tie on the net side as well, between the winning team of Don Grill and Vic Carlton, and the second place team of John Panagrot and Dennis Frykas—both teams recording 54. Third Place was captured by Al Wright and Glen Trask coming in with 55.

Darrell VanOs and Bill Morin followed in fourth at 56, Jack Sparks and Bill Bjornson at 57, Tylo Smith and Gary McLeod at 59. Also at 59 were Cal Davies and Masami Hiryama. Rounding up the net side with 61 were Brian Tall and Bob Vandermolen.

Closest to the pin winners were: Matt Mesic on No.2, Bill Barrett on No. 4, Gary Korven on No. 13 and Brian Tall on No. 17.

There are a couple of notable notes I’d like to mention. A few weeks ago Alberni Golf Club member Pat McKay stood on the 17th tee, took out his trusty 4 Hybrid and with a mighty swing the ball went high in the air, arcing ever so slightly, landing three feet past the hole and sucking it back, where it found the bottom of the cup. At least that’s the way Pat tells it. Congratulations, Pat!

In Men’s Club action this past Sunday Vic Carlton hit a good drive on No. 15, put his second shot in the hole for an eagle which is also a net 0. Masami Hiryama also holed his second shot out of the bunker on No. 17, for a net 1.

Next week is an open day with best gross and best net up for grabs, as well as the closest to the pin and money pots.

Please register in the pro shop for the 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Most Read