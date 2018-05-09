Port Alberni ‘Alley Oops’ bowlers headed to the Special Olympics national championships in Charlottetown, PEI include, from left, Moe Berneir, Dawn Mills, Ken Tassie, Louisa Johnny and Ken Rudd. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni bowlers head to Special Olympic nationals in PEI

Alley Oops will compete in Canadian finals for five-pin bowling

Five Port Alberni bowlers will travel to Charlottetown, PEI next week to attend the Special Olympics national championships.

The five-pin bowlers—known as the Alley Oops—are Moe Berneir, Louisa Johnny, Dawn Mills, Ken Rudd and Ken Tassie. They have all been training with regular bowling practices and games, as well as going to the gym, swimming and walking so they are prepared for competition, team spokesperson Anne Evans said.

None of the athletes have been to Prince Edward Island before, but they are all looking forward to both the flight and the games.

“I like flying in a plane,” Johnny said, adding that she has attended a national championship before, and she’s looking forward to seeing her Team BC teammates again. She competed in track and field at the 2010 nationals in London, ON.

Berneir has also been to the nationals before, competing in the 2014 championships in Vancouver. “I got a gold medal there,” he said. He was also selected to bowl in the 2010 nationals in London, but had just started a new job and couldn’t take time off, so he didn’t go.

Berneir has been bowling with Special Olympics since 1989. “I wish to heck I would have started this before,” he added.

“Going to PEI it will be nice to meet lots of other people, other bowlers,” he said. “It will be a nice experience. I’ve never flown there before.”

Mills is looking forward to going somewhere new, too. “I’ve been to Mexico and stuff, but I’m looking forward to seeing something new.”

Rudd loves to fly, so he’s looking forward to that experience. He is also looking forward to exploring PEI as much as he is bowling.

Tassie said he’s looking forward to “first place,” and he’s not nervous about going to PEI.

The five Port Alberni athletes will join 51 other bowlers from B.C. in both five- and 10-pin events at the nationals. All the athletes qualified for the national bowling championship by winning gold medals at the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games in Kamloops.

The bowlers will leave for Charlottetown on May 14 and attend opening ceremonies on May 15. The championships run until May 19.

This is the last time bowling will be part of the Summer Games, Evans said. “Now it’s becoming a winter sport (and will be part of the Special Olympics Winter Games).”

LANE TALKJacob Plett from Trail, B.C. is coaching Team BC at the nationals…The Alley Oops thank coach Jaci Gaetz, who has been coaching Special Olympics bowlers in Port Alberni since 1986…The Special Olympics program in Port Alberni just received a donation of $18,500 from the 100 Women Who Care Port Alberni organization…Special Olympics is looking for a volunteer co-ordinator for the Port Alberni program. Anyone interested in the position can contact Evans at super49@shaw.ca.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Alberni bowlers head to Special Olympic nationals in PEI

Alley Oops will compete in Canadian finals for five-pin bowling

Salvage Couture: Alberni student’s fashion show comes with a message

Fashion show opens Sunday, May 13 at Char’s Landing

Port Alberni issues building permit for marine fabrication centre

Canadian Maritime Engineering will construct fabrication centre valued at $1.85 million

Canadian Mental Health Association celebrates ‘Wellness Wednesday’ in Port Alberni

CMHA Clubhouse garden party runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9

Walk for Alzheimer’s in Port Alberni acknowledges caregivers

Annual walk took place at the Glenwood Centre on Sunday

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Most Read