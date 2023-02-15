Alberni boys basketball team finishes season on top of the standings

The Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team concluded their regular season last Friday, Feb. 10 with a 117-70 victory over Highland Secondary School, finishing atop Tier 2 standings and remaining undefeated in Tier 2 play (6-0).
The senior boys squad now turns their attention to the North Island Playoffs, which are being hosted at ADSS this year.
“The boys have shown grit to come through tough matchups when needed and to stay focused in games we had under control early,” said coach Craig Brooks. “Getting to this stage, we are fortunate to be hosting North Islands and hope to use the home court to our advantage.”
The team will be facing Carihi in the opening round of playoffs on Thursday—the same Carihi they beat by eight points in the Totem finals, and the same Carihi they lost to in the Tyee tournament finals by six points.
“The home crowd is so important to us,” said Brooks. “The boys feed off of that energy. It unites them on defence and lifts them up on offence. I am truly hoping that we can recreate some of that Totem magic on Thursday night.”
Tip-off begins Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the ADSS gym.