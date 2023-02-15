Alberni boys basketball team finishes season on top of the standings

The Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team concluded their regular season last Friday, Feb. 10 with a 117-70 victory over Highland Secondary School, finishing atop Tier 2 standings and remaining undefeated in Tier 2 play (6-0).

Ty Cyr led Alberni in scoring with 26 points, while Liam St.Onge had 21 points in the contest. The squad also saw major scoring contributions from Blake Knoll (18 points), Scott Cisaroski and Dom Wynans (10 points each).

With the conclusion of the game, the Alberni senior boys finish the season on a four-game win streak and move to 19-6 on the year. This includes playing in seven different tournaments, winning two (Gravel Pit Classic and Totem), finishing second once (Tyee Invitational) and earning bronze in two others (Ice Invitational and the Barsby Invitational).

The senior boys squad now turns their attention to the North Island Playoffs, which are being hosted at ADSS this year.

“The boys have shown grit to come through tough matchups when needed and to stay focused in games we had under control early,” said coach Craig Brooks. “Getting to this stage, we are fortunate to be hosting North Islands and hope to use the home court to our advantage.”

The team will be facing Carihi in the opening round of playoffs on Thursday—the same Carihi they beat by eight points in the Totem finals, and the same Carihi they lost to in the Tyee tournament finals by six points.

Brooks said this game will be a “daunting challenge,” but one the team is capable of winning.

“The home crowd is so important to us,” said Brooks. “The boys feed off of that energy. It unites them on defence and lifts them up on offence. I am truly hoping that we can recreate some of that Totem magic on Thursday night.”

Tip-off begins Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the ADSS gym.

