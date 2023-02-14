Carter Duperron, in red, grapples with his opponent during the Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships. Duperron won a gold medal in the 78-kg category. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Carter Duperron, in red, grapples with his opponent during the Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships. Duperron won a gold medal in the 78-kg category. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni boys win 23rd consecutive Island Wrestling Championships

Alberni District Secondary School girls finished third

The Alberni District Secondary School’s (ADSS) boys wrestling team won the Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships for the 23rd consecutive year. It is the 35th time in the last 39 years that the Armada boys have won the title of Island Champions.

The ADSS boys finished ahead of second-place Spectrum of Victoria and Timberline of Campbell River. Meanwhile, the ADSS girls finished third behind host Queen Margaret’s School and Ucluelet Secondary School.

Individually, 13 wrestlers placed in the top 6 and qualified to represent ADSS at the BC High School Championships, which take place Feb. 23-25 in Vancouver.

Four Alberni wrestlers claimed the gold medals in their respective weight classes. Grant Coulthart (110 kg), Carter Duperron (78 kg), Alex McKenzie (57 kg) and Nolan Cross (38 kg) all went undefeated.

Danika Currie (54 kg), Kelcie Sam (47 kg), Gavin Fong (51 kg), and Kenneth Lucas (84 kg) all claimed silver medals. Sage Dzieken-Gwilt (69 kg) rounded out the podium finishes with bronze.

Grady Miller, Tony Nickel, Chase Klus-Brown, and Paige George all finished fourth.

“It was nice to see the boys keep the streak alive,” said ADSS coach Maureen Miller. “I was really happy with the level of grit our team showed today, even in the matches we lost. Where we lack in experience we are starting to make up for in grit. Every one of our wrestlers competed to the last second. Individually our gold medalists looked sharp and largely went uncontested. The wins are not going to come that easy at provincials so we are going to take the next two weeks to make sure we are ready for that next level.”

The wrestlers who are qualified and ready to compete at the provincial championship level will wrestle at the Pacific Coliseum on Feb. 24 and 25.

Port AlberniWrestling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island hockey tournament promises a memorable Family Day weekend ahead

Just Posted

Grant Coulthart (in red) grapples with an opponent during the Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships. Coulthart ended up winning gold in the 110-kg category. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni boys win 23rd consecutive Island Wrestling Championships

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tseshaht First Nation to release ground scanning results for former residential school

Bret (played by Scott Lemkay) confronts Gideon (Richelle Titus) during a rehearsal for “I Take This Man” at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Portal Players Dramatic Society is back onstage with ‘I Take This Man’

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?