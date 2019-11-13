Members of the Alberni Golf Club’s charity golf classic committee gather with recipients from local charities to celebrate $60,000 in donations from the 2019 tournament. (Sept. 4, 2019) SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Alberni Charity Golf Classic donates $60K to five charities

BC Children’s Hospital, four Alberni-based groups split proceeds

Four Alberni Valley charities and the BC Children’s Hospital have benefited from a near-record year at the Alberni Golf Club’s 2019 Charity Golf Classic.

This year’s fundraising golf tournament, held in July, raised $60,000. Cheques were handed out to KidSport, Navy League, Bread of Life, Abbeyfield House and BC Children’s Hospital in September. Each received $12,000 to go toward programs and needs within the community.

“That will help with their projects; it gives them something (substantial) to work with,” said Joan Hall, who sits on the AGC’s Golf Classic committee. “It’s the very generous golfers and businesses in the community that make this tournament.”

The 2018 Charity classic raised a record $66,000. “that was an exceptional year last year because it was our 25th anniversary,” said committee member Gerry Fagan. The golf club was able to help six charities last year.

“To follow it up with $60,000 raised is amazing.”

The committee has already begun planning for the 2020 event next summer.


