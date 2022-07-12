Alberni Charity Golf Classic draws full house after two-year pause for COVID-19

Chernomaz team members Ryland Chernomaz, from left, Scott Low, Rich Chernomaz and Kaitlyn Schievink watch as Brendin Schievink putts during the Alberni Golf Classic, July 9, 2022 at Port Alberni Golf Club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Golfers in Port Alberni were excited to have the popular Charity Golf Classic event back after three years. There were 33 teams signed up, and the silent and live auctions were filled with contributions from local businesses and individuals. The weather even cooperated: not too hot, not too cold, and most importantly, not wet.

There were new participants this year, some of them younger than in past years, which bodes well for carrying on the 27-year tradition of the fundraising golf tournament.

The golf ball drop was a new item to the agenda and it was a huge hit as the helicopter hovered over the course. Maren Chernomaz and Kaitlyn Schievink dropped dozens of bright yellow golf balls from the open door.

Joey Kenward is an announcer with Sports Net and he was the MC for the evening. Cindy Solda was the auctioneer for the live auction items.

Rob Shick, who started the tournament nearly three decades ago, was asked to say a few words. The retired National Hockey League referee remembered back when this event first started. “To see where it has come today amazes me. A joy for me to see people here who really care about people,” said Shick.

“Everybody here makes a difference in everyone’s lives.”

Rich Chernomaz said when he was asked to chair the golf classic committee this year it was an immediate yes. “I would like to thank the committee past and present for their help.”

This year’s classic will help Alberni Valley charities: Sage Haven Society, KidSport, Port Alberni Shelter, Ty Watson House Hospice and the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

“This was a great time to refresh this event,” Chernomaz added, thanking the golf course staff, volunteers and sponsors.

Doug Aston won the first-place prize of a return trip for two from Nanaimo to Vancouver on Helijet, two-night stay at Vancouver Hotel and two tickets to a Vancouver Canucks game. Second place of a 55” Smart Flat Screen TV went to Todd Staley and third place of a $500 gift card for gas went to Rob Thomson.

The golf membership raffle of a one-year membership to the Alberni Valley Golf Course was won by Jack Colmer; second place of $1,000 was won by Keith Welch and third place of $500 grocery gift certificate went to Rick Newberry.

Vinnie Weening had the lucky key to open the mystery box and took home a bag and golf clubs worth $1,000.

The teams played best ball in teams of four or five; in first place were Kyle Luchinski, Matt Mesic, Chris Owen, Mike Savard and Justin Sketsch with a score of 55.

In second place were the team of Dave Turner, Chris Turner, Brad Johnson, Al Elmo and Scotty Elmo with a score of 58.

In third place were the team of Les Doiron, Roger McKinnon, Pat Afleck and Joey Kenward.

The putt playoff included Rich Chernomaz, Wayne Cheveldave, Spencer Yaredic, Drew Chandler and Kole Paulson. The lucky winner was Yaredic who received $275 in gift certificates.

GolfPort Alberni

Charles Mealey holds up a signed Austin Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs’ jersey—one of the live auction items at the Alberni Golf Classic held July 8-9 at the Alberni Golf Club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Alberni Charity Golf Classic chairperson Rich Chernomaz thanks his wife Maren for all of her help in pulling off a successful return of the Classic following COVID-19 cancellations for the past two years. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Alberni Charity Golf Classic Committee members Ingrid Danneberg and Steve Evans check out the distance of the winning golf balls in the helicopter ball drop, July 9, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)