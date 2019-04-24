Jason Bagnell, a Port Alberni darts player, has qualified for the nationals in Nova Scotia this year. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Alberni darts player heading to national championships

Jason Bagnell is fundraising for his trip to Nova Scotia

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Jason Bagnell, a Port Alberni darts player, needs a hand getting to the Royal Canadian Legion National Dart Tournament in Sydney, Nova Scotia in early May.

Bagnell won the singles at provincials in Westbank in March while his other teammates took third in doubles (with Ryan Neuwirth) and second in the teams (with Ryan Neuwirth, Jerry Czeczei and Chris Johnston). Only first place winners qualify to go to nationals.

READ: Port Alberni Legion Br. 293 darts team heads to provincial championships

This past Saturday, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 held a darts fundraiser for Bagnell; 28 players participated and an additional eight couldn’t attend but donated their $20 fee to play. Bagnell and his darts partner, Maggie Fraser, won the tournament.

“I started playing darts when I was 19 years old,” Bagnell explained. “My dad Jim and his friend Nelson Cruikshank got me started in the game. I played in the local league, Men’s Pub League every Tuesday night.”

Bagnell, who was ranked nationally back in the 1990s, took a 10-year break from competitive darts, but has started entering tournaments again in the past few years. He said he is excited to represent the province in Nova Scotia.

“This is my first time competing with the Royal Canadian Legion and I am really looking forward to it,” he said. “I am so happy that the men’s dart league and Legion have arranged this fundraiser to help out with the trip back east.”

If you are not a darts player but would like to give your support to Bagnell for his meals and lodging for the five days that he will be in Nova Scotia, there is a Beer and Burger night at the Starboard Grill on Thursday, April 25 from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction.

