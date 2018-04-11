The winning team: Grad 2012-2014. From left to right: Francine Charleson, Leah Hudson, Danielle Lessard, Kim Mann, Tia Anderson. Missing: Janine Thompson and Laurissa Jimmy

Alberni District Secondary School alumni return to the court

ADSS hosted first female alumni basketball tournament

Alberni District Secondary School hosted its first Female Basketball Alumni Tournament on April 7 and 8, with more than 40 players hitting the court.

Teams were composed based on grad year, from 1978 to the present. Alumni traveled from as far away as Edmonton to play.

Six teams played a round robin on Saturday, and playoff games took place on Sunday. In the end, the 2012-2014 Team beat the 1996-1998 Team, 71-44. It was a fun weekend, with many reunions between players and coaches, and a lot of sweat.

Ryan Broekhuizen reffed the final game, along with local ref Lemy Wong. Lemy has refereed basketball in the Alberni Valley for 57 years, and has known many of the players since they were in elementary school. The crowd went wild when Lemy hit the court.

Tournament organizer Karli Gibson is already planning next year’s tournament. If you or someone you know is a female ADSS basketball alumni, please join the facebook group ADSS Female Basketball Alumni.

