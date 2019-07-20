Alberni drag racers travel to Port McNeill for event on airport runway

Nearly two dozen Port Alberni drag racers travel north to Port McNeill to participate in a drag racing event at McNeill’s airport last month. SUBMITTED PHOTO

More than 20 drag racers from the Alberni Valley travelled to Port McNeill in June to participate in a drag race held at Port McNeill’s airport.

“Three times a year racers from all over the Island travel to Port McNeill to drag race on their runway,” Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association spokesperson Roger Haggerty said.

Usually, more than 20 of the 50-plus drag racers who live in Port Alberni make the 700-kilometre round trip, all spending their money in hotels, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, beer and wine stores and other establishments.

“The North Island Timing Association obviously has the support of their community and council with the mayor in attendance,” Haggerty said. “In total over 120 cars race at this event three times a summer and there is a waiting list as registration fills in a day or two.

“By sharing the runway with planes, helicopters and race cars their community benefits financially and holds a fun, safe family event for the public to enjoy.”