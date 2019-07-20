Nearly two dozen Port Alberni drag racers travel north to Port McNeill to participate in a drag racing event at McNeill’s airport last month. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni drag racers travel to Port McNeill for event on airport runway

More than 20 drag racers from the Alberni Valley travelled to Port McNeill in June to participate in a drag race held at Port McNeill’s airport.

“Three times a year racers from all over the Island travel to Port McNeill to drag race on their runway,” Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association spokesperson Roger Haggerty said.

Usually, more than 20 of the 50-plus drag racers who live in Port Alberni make the 700-kilometre round trip, all spending their money in hotels, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, beer and wine stores and other establishments.

“The North Island Timing Association obviously has the support of their community and council with the mayor in attendance,” Haggerty said. “In total over 120 cars race at this event three times a summer and there is a waiting list as registration fills in a day or two.

“By sharing the runway with planes, helicopters and race cars their community benefits financially and holds a fun, safe family event for the public to enjoy.”

Previous story
NFL won’t suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in case involving son

Just Posted

Learn the art of songwriting with musician John Pippus

Writing workshop, performance at Words on Fire highlight a trip to Alberni

Descend to the depths of diving history in Port Alberni

New exhibit opens at Maritime Discovery Centre

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

Vancouver Island teen with viral video headlining first concert

Lauren Spencer-Smith, formerly of Port Alberni, has been recording new songs

Port Alberni beach closed due to high bacterial count

Island Health has closed Canal Waterfront Park on the Alberni Inlet to… Continue reading

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

Nanaimo-Opoly will let board game players deal Harbour City properties

Victoria’s Outset Media and Walmart Canada partner on local edition of popular game

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: IIO

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Most Read