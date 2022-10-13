Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway

Sub-13 second run gives Ron Clark sportsman class win

Ron Clark and his crew chief, Denny McCurdy, returned from Mission Raceway Park’s final drag races of the season with a trophy.

Clark, driving a 1969 Chevelle, ran a best elapsed time of 12.40 seconds (107 miles per hour) on the quarter-mile drag strip to capture the sportsman class at the Sept. 24, 2022 event in Mission, B.C.

Clark and McCurdy both said they appreciate the support from Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association, and thanked them “for keeping the dream alive to get a racetrack in the Port Alberni area.”

A dedicated track “would benefit the City of Port Alberni in many ways,” Clark added.

