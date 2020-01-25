Bill Moore, Ursi Moore, Hank Krahn and John Robbins are first-place winners in the A division at the Nanoose Bay Invitational floor curling tournament. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni floor curlers win tournament in Nanoose Bay

Four teams from Port Alberni compete on the road

Port Alberni teams excelled at the Nanoose Bay Invitational floor curling tournament recently. Four teams from Port Alberni attended the tournament.

Winning first place overall in the A division, going undefeated, was the team of Bill Moore, John Robbins, Hank Krahn and Ursi Moore. Their final game went into overtime, with each team throwing one rock each. Moore’s team threw four perfect rocks to win the tournament.

The team of Jake and Elaine VanKooten, Larry Lehtoner and Glenda Gabel won their division with only one loss. They played their final against another Port Alberni team of Neal Wilson, Lance Rayll, Margaret Loyd and Hilary LeBlanc.

The fourth Alberni team, of Ole Grenkjear, Jack and Julie Price and Donna Hadley won their first two matches handily but came up short against tough opponents.

Port Alberni’s floor curling club is the largest on Vancouver Island, Krahn said. Between 80 and 100 members play every Tuesday and Thursday at Glenwood Centre.

