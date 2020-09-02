The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Breuker gets game of the day

Men’s Club Championship will take place Sept. 12 and 13

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another Men’s Golf Club event is in the books. Many thanks to Boston Pizza Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day.

The game of the day belonged to Cody Breuker, carding a spectacular gross 69. Great game Cody!

Other gross winners were Tyler Ruel shooting 74 and Colton Buffie firing a smooth 75. On the net side it was Jim Proteau beating out Steve Pointon on a count back, with both shooting 70. Six players came in with net 72—winning on a count back was Glen Trask, Dan Gray, Ted Stewart, Dave Mann, Josh Harvey and Colin Hamilton.

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Darren VanDyk, Damian Dodd, Dan Gray and Bill Morin. Damian Dodd won $38 for the only birdie on No. 4. Pease pick up your prizes from the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday is an open day with the best gross and best net up for grabs. The money pot on all four par 3s will also be in play. Please book your own tee time in your own group between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The following weekend, September 12 and 13, will be the Men’s Club Championship. The sponsor for the weekend will be Port Boat House. There will be two flights—the championship flight and the handicap flight. This will be a two day event—please sign up in the Pro Shop as soon as possible. When you sign up, please indicate which flight you want to play in, keeping in mind that the championship will be a gross event only. All players can play any time on Saturday, as long as you are playing with someone who is playing in the same flight. On Sunday, you will be playing with golfers who had a similar score as you on Saturday.

The cost for the two-day event will be $20 per person. Prizes will be awarded depending on how many entries there are in each flight.

Golf

Demko's stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

