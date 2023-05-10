ALBERNI GOLF: Buffie and Haukeness card 68 in men’s golf

Next Sunday, May 14, we will be having the best gross and best net competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another men’s Sunday morning golf is in the books, as 54 men teed it up for the two-man best gross and best net competition held at the Alberni Golf Course.

The gross winners were Colton Buffie and Murry Haukeness, carding 68, followed by Sam and Bret Parhar (68), Joe Henri and Scott Staley (70), James Weening and Terry Rai (73), Adam Taylor and Chandler Shearer (73), Jacques Giovetti and Steve Pointon (79) and Ted Stewart and Gerry Fagan (79).

On the net side was Justin Sketsch and Andre Savard (57), Darren Vandyk and Dave Mann (60), Cal Davies and Tyler Ibsen (63), Jim Rhodes and Chris Bird (65), Fred Fredrickson and Wayne Cheveldave (66), Ben Rollheiser and Nolan Ward (66) and Don MacGowan and Glen Trask (66). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Dave Man on No. 2, Terry Rai on No. 4 and Andre Savard on No. 13 and 17. Winning $54 for the closest to the pin on the Charity No. 7 was Chandler Shearer.

All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop. Many thanks to the Alberni Truck and Overland Accessories for their continued support of Sunday morning men’s golf.

Next Sunday, May 14, we will be having the best gross and best net competition. This will be an individual event—every man for himself. The usual closest to the pin as well as the money pot and the charity closest to the pin will all be in play. Don’t forget guys, we will be back to the three flight system next week. The sponsor for this event will be the San Group.

GolfPort Alberni