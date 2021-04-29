ALBERNI GOLF: Caldarulo leads in men’s golf

GERRY FAGAN

It was a soggy day as 37 men headed out for the gross and net competition at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, April 25.

Leading all golfers with a gross 76 was Vito Caldarulo, followed by Jim Proteau (77), Ted Stewart (79), Kyle Luchinski (82), Terry Rai (83) and Lloyd Fairley (84).

On the net side, Joe Henri led the field with 66. Next was Ryan Kramer (69), Ben Rollheiser (70), Craig Acland (72), Dave Mann (74), Adam Taylor (75), Brandon Wells (75) and Mel Krasniuk (75).

The closest to the pin winners were Ron Scholte on No. 2, Phil Anker on No. 4, Ted Stewart on No. 13 and Jim Proteau on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Joe Henri, who collected $37.

Next Sunday, May 2 is the four man waltz sponsored by Schill Insurance Co.

There will be four-man teams. It will be a net competition—you count one best net on hole No. 1, the two best nets on No. 2 and the three best nets on No. 3, then you start all over again on No. 4. Continue that sequence until all 18 holes are played. You keep your full score throughout the match for handicap purposes. The Charity KP and the par 3s will all be in play, as well as the money pot.

Remember guys, the Charity KP only counts if the shot is made from the Gibson Tree or beyond. You must putt out on all holes.

GolfPort Alberni