ALBERNI GOLF: Charles Mealey edges out competition in stableford event

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

The weather was great and the turnout even better as 52 men teed it up for the Stableford competition on Sunday, May 22. Not too shabby for a holiday weekend.

Although this is mainly a net event we awarded two gross prizes: congratulations to Andre Savard for his 73 and Scott Staley for carding a 75.

On the net side of the day it was Charles Mealey and Darren VanDyk each compiling 23 points, followed by Bill Bjornson with 22 points, Matt Mesic 22, Cliff O’Laney 21, John Goes 20, Wayne Johnstone 20, Mike Doucette 18, Reece Bowne 18, Doug Razawaowski 18, Jack Sparks 17, Ted Stewart 17, Paul Saulnier 16 and Wayne Cheveldave 16 points. All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were won by Chandler Shearer on No. 2 and 13, Paul Saulnier on No. 4 and Doug Razawaowski on No. 17. Collecting $52 for the charity closest to the pin was Cody Breuker. All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop.

Many thanks to Schill Insurance Co. for their continued support of the Men’s Sunday Morning Golf.

Next Sunday, May 29 we will be having a gross and net competition. This event will be sponsored by Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public.

The usual closest to the pin as well as the money pot will all be up for grabs. Please book your own time in the pro shop in your own group, starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Gerry Fagan writes the weekly golf column for the Sunday men’s golf club at Alberni Golf Course.

Alberni ValleyGolf