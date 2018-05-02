Alberni Golf Club hosts four man waltz

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Another Men’s Club is in the books. It was a little cooler this weekend, but we managed to get in our 18 holes while staying dry. Once again the waltz was a success, thanks to the generosity of MacDermotts Insurance Agency.

In first place, compiling a fantastic 124 points, was the foursome of Steve Pointon, Dave Mann, Bill Barrett and Phil Anker. In second spot, with 128 points, was the team of Brent Stolth, Gary McLeod, Darren Van Dyk and Bob Matlock, followed by the group of Jim Proteau, Cory Neilson, Bill Morin and Darrell Van Os compiling 130 points.

In fourth place, with 131 points, was the team of Tylo Smith, Don Grill, Brian Tall and Brent Tall. In fifth spot, carding 134 points, was the awesome foursome of Devin Cusson, Steve White, Jerry White and Gerry Fagan. In sixth place, with 135 points, was the group of Cal Davies, Bill Bjornson, Jack Sparks and Masami Hirayama.

The final prize, won by retrogression, was awarded to the team of Preben Rasmussen, Wayne Johnstone, Joe Henry and Colin Hamilton, compiling 136 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Bill Bjornson on No. 2 and Bill Barrett on No. 4, also collecting $25 for the charity closest to the pin. On No. 13 it was Darren Van Dyk, and Joe Henry was on No. 17. There were no money pot winners this week, as all par 3’s were halved. There were no outright winners on the mystery hole, which was No. 8.

Sunday, May 6 is an open day, with the usual best gross and best net up for grabs. The closest to the pin, money pots and mystery hole will all be in play. Please register in the pro shop in your own group for the shotgun start at the new time of 8 a.m.

Don’t forget fellows, the next men’s night is Thursday, May 3. Please register in the pro shop for the 5:30 p.m. shotgun start.