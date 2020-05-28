The Alberni Golf Course has re-opened with some new rules for spring and summer 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY AGC)

Alberni Golf Club reopens with new COVID-19 rules

J and L Mixed Scramble kicks off 2020 season

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

To all Alberni Golf Club Men’s and Ladies’ Club members: welcome to the 2020 golf season.

The golf course is now open to the public, with some new rules to follow due to COVID-19 measures. Anyone wanting to golf has to first call the pro shop at 250-723-5422 to book a tee time—there won’t be any walk-ons permitted. They are asking that only two people at a time enter the pro shop; hand sanitizing stations will also be set up.

Power carts are available for rent, however, only one person is permitted to ride in a cart. Carts will be disinfected between uses.

The driving ranges are open with some new protocols: pay for use in the pro shop and receive a disinfected bucket of balls.

The clubhouse and restaurant will open soon, and there are washrooms available on the course.

We will start the season with a Men’s/ Ladies Members Scramble on Sunday, May 31. Sponsor J & L Drive-In are making it possible for us to put on this four-person scramble for men, ladies or a mixed team.

Entry fee will be $20 per player, payable in the pro shop; deadline for registration is Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

People must enter as a team, as walk-ons will not be placed on a team. Men will play white tees and ladies will play reds.

Minimum three drives each and maximum six.

Each team will book their own tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. All teams will have their own score card with name and current handicaps clearly printed, one card per team. Last tee time will be at noon. Team handicaps will be determined by the committee and will be calculated as follows: 20 percent of lowest player’s handicap, 15 percent of second lowest, 10 percent of third lowest and five percent of highest handicap player.

Due to COVID-19 regulations there will be no gathering for prize presentations after golf. All score cards need to be signed and dropped off at the pro shop.

The committee will do the scoring when the round is done. Prizes will be club bucks that can be picked up in the pro shop sometime the following week.

All players will be notified who the winners were by e-mail in a couple of days.

GolfPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks GM says team could hold camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine rules

Just Posted

Alberni Golf Club reopens with new COVID-19 rules

J and L Mixed Scramble kicks off 2020 season

Help is available for Port Alberni businesses restarting after COVID-19 closures

Popular food truck finds a new location on Johnston Road

A LOOK BACK: recreation in Port Alberni’s downtown

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

LETTER: Public deserves access to Sproat Lake Provincial Park

To the Editor:

QUINN’S QUIPS: Port Alberni woman honoured for her love of helping

Carolina Tatoosh earns provincial honours for her work with Nuu-chah-nulth elders, youth

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

RCMP remind public to leave dogs chilling at home on hot days

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist

Most Read