Alberni Golf Club reopens with new COVID-19 rules

The Alberni Golf Course has re-opened with some new rules for spring and summer 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY AGC)

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

To all Alberni Golf Club Men’s and Ladies’ Club members: welcome to the 2020 golf season.

The golf course is now open to the public, with some new rules to follow due to COVID-19 measures. Anyone wanting to golf has to first call the pro shop at 250-723-5422 to book a tee time—there won’t be any walk-ons permitted. They are asking that only two people at a time enter the pro shop; hand sanitizing stations will also be set up.

Power carts are available for rent, however, only one person is permitted to ride in a cart. Carts will be disinfected between uses.

The driving ranges are open with some new protocols: pay for use in the pro shop and receive a disinfected bucket of balls.

The clubhouse and restaurant will open soon, and there are washrooms available on the course.

We will start the season with a Men’s/ Ladies Members Scramble on Sunday, May 31. Sponsor J & L Drive-In are making it possible for us to put on this four-person scramble for men, ladies or a mixed team.

Entry fee will be $20 per player, payable in the pro shop; deadline for registration is Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

People must enter as a team, as walk-ons will not be placed on a team. Men will play white tees and ladies will play reds.

Minimum three drives each and maximum six.

Each team will book their own tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. All teams will have their own score card with name and current handicaps clearly printed, one card per team. Last tee time will be at noon. Team handicaps will be determined by the committee and will be calculated as follows: 20 percent of lowest player’s handicap, 15 percent of second lowest, 10 percent of third lowest and five percent of highest handicap player.

Due to COVID-19 regulations there will be no gathering for prize presentations after golf. All score cards need to be signed and dropped off at the pro shop.

The committee will do the scoring when the round is done. Prizes will be club bucks that can be picked up in the pro shop sometime the following week.

All players will be notified who the winners were by e-mail in a couple of days.

