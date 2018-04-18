Alberni Golf Club sponsored event postponed due to weather

Sunday, April 22 event will feature four man teams

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Due to the rainy wet weather leading up to last Sunday, the sponsored event was cancelled. As it turned out, it wasn’t a bad day, with just the low gross and low net up for grabs.

Mike Savard led the way, firing a gross 74. In second spot, winning by retrogression, was Ted Stewart coming in with 75. On the net side, it was Bill Bjornson carding a 64, followed by Tylo Smith shooting 65 and Jim Proteau firing a 68. In fourth and fifth place, both with 71, were Bill Morin and Cal Davies.

On Sunday, April 22 we are going to have our anonymous sponsored event. The format will be four man teams, with the best net and best gross counting on each hole. The usual closest to the pin and money pot will be in play. Please sign up in your own foursomes, or sign up as a single and you will be placed on a team.

The deadline for registration is Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. The shotgun will be 8:30 a.m. this Sunday.

Don’t forget to get in on the first Men’s Night of the season, this Thursday, April 19. Please register in the Pro Shop for the 5:30 p.m. shotgun start.

Previous story
B.C. Lions urge high school students to make a difference

Just Posted

Fear new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst out of business

Union launches aggressive campaign with pulp and paper mill now paying 22 per cent in extra tariffs

BIZ BEAT: New faces and new spaces in Port Alberni

Van Isle Ford receives President’s Award for 2017

Barkley Sounds Community Choir holds first concert with new director

Michael Villette is an Alberni Valley music teacher

Popular self-guided art tour returns for Solstice Arts Festival

Two-day day fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre will highlight Alberni Valley artists

Columnist Sonja Drinkwater ‘downsizing’ at Alberni Valley News

Celebrate popular Scene and Heard writer at April 22 retirement party

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells

Levy to cover costs of decommissioning, capping wells

Wenatchee could be first U.S. team to win BCHL playoffs in nearly 40 years

The Wild are one win away from winning the final round against the Prince George Spruce Kings

Most Read