Alberni Golf Club sponsored event postponed due to weather

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Due to the rainy wet weather leading up to last Sunday, the sponsored event was cancelled. As it turned out, it wasn’t a bad day, with just the low gross and low net up for grabs.

Mike Savard led the way, firing a gross 74. In second spot, winning by retrogression, was Ted Stewart coming in with 75. On the net side, it was Bill Bjornson carding a 64, followed by Tylo Smith shooting 65 and Jim Proteau firing a 68. In fourth and fifth place, both with 71, were Bill Morin and Cal Davies.

On Sunday, April 22 we are going to have our anonymous sponsored event. The format will be four man teams, with the best net and best gross counting on each hole. The usual closest to the pin and money pot will be in play. Please sign up in your own foursomes, or sign up as a single and you will be placed on a team.

The deadline for registration is Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. The shotgun will be 8:30 a.m. this Sunday.

Don’t forget to get in on the first Men’s Night of the season, this Thursday, April 19. Please register in the Pro Shop for the 5:30 p.m. shotgun start.